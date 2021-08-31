Andover elementary school students required to wear masks starting Friday

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The USD 385 Andover Board of Education held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss updates on COVID-19 data and recommendations regarding face coverings.

The Andover Board voted to mandate masks for elementary school students, staff and visitors while inside Andover Public Schools buildings and other indoor spaces within the district.

Middle and high schoolers will not have to wear masks.

The temporary requirement will go into effect from Friday, September 3 through Tuesday, October 12. The mandate will then be reassessed.

Exclusions to the mandate include children under the age of 2 years old, people with a medical condition or disability that prevents the wearing of a face covering, those who are deaf or hard of hearing, or anyone working with the deaf or hard of hearing, and people for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to that person related to their work.

Athletes who are engaged in an organized sports activity with incidental contact with others are also excluded.