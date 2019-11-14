Andover High School student advocates for more education on sexual assault

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover High School senior Kayle Hockett has found a new purpose taking a stand against sexual assault. This passion sparked after watching a video on the topic. “I just felt like I had a fire lit inside me,” she said.

She wants to see some changes to the way students at AHS are educated about sexual assault.

“It has to be more than just about the awareness. It has to be about what we can do to prevent it? What we can do to stop it?” asked Hockett.

Currently, seniors at the school watch a multi-part documentary. “The video just focuses on sexual assault on college campus and what that looks like and what has been done,” said counselor Beverly Lang. Counselors say later parts of the video go into specific situations and safety tips.

After watching the video, Hockett went to the administrators asking what more can they do?

Andover High School counselor, Austin Bohanon, thinks Hockett’s passion for advocating could be beneficial. He said, “Fantastic! Let’s have these conversations. Let’s figure out what else can we do. We’re doing a part but that’s not to say that’s all that can be done. What else can we do?”



Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center does caution that tips like walking in groups, don’t stay out late, or having your keys in hand is not true prevention.

“Those are very victim blaming statements,” said WASAC Executive Director, Kathy Williams. “If we turn that around we want to make sure that the offender is not doing things that should not happen.”

While the video cannot change, Hockett wants to inspire others to talk about the issue.

“We don’t know everything that’s out there but you know a lot more than we do and your experiences, your friends experiences, theses things can help keep us safe,” said Hockett.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to you can call the WASAC hotline any time at (316) 263-3002.

LATEST STORIES: