Andover man cheats death in serious rollover accident on Kansas Turnpike

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Andover man is seriously injured but very lucky to be alive after his car vaulted off an overpass and on to the Kansas Turnpike below.

Accident on the Kansas Turnpike

(Courtesy: Taryn Baker)

The accident occured Saturday evening around 6 p.m. near Kansas Turnpike mile marker 54.5 in Butler County.

The driver, 21-year-old Jacob Clark, was northbound on 159th street east when he lost control of his 2008 Nissan Maxima.

According to KTA, the vehicle and driver left the roadway of 159th street at an unknown rate of speed and vaulted on to the turnpike below.

The vehicle traveled an unknown distance northbound before striking the inside of a concrete barrier, causing it to flip on to its side before coming to rest in the northbound lane.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injury but not critical. Clark was not wearing a seatbelt. No one else was injured.

Both lanes of traffic northbound on the turnpike were briefly shut down, then moved to one lane operation while crews cleared the accident. All lanes were re-opened within a few hours.