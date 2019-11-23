Andover Police Department investigating overnight shooting

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on North Sandstone Street.

Lieutenant Donald Roberson says an officer was patrolling Northbound on Sandstone around 1:55 AM when he came across a male body laying in the street of the 2400 block. Police say the victim is suspected to be in his thirties.

Police say a woman was lying in the street with the man. She told investigators that it was possibly a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he is currently being treated.

Andover Police Department are still investigating the situation.

KSN will continue to follow this story and give updates as the team gathers more information.

LATEST STORIES: