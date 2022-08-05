ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — An Andover teenager has died as a result of a crash that happened overnight on Friday.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that around midnight on Aug. 5, emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle crash in the 12000 block of SW 120th St. in Augusta.

Sheriff’s Officers located a vehicle partially submerged in Four-Mile Creek with only the rear wheels visible above the water.

Divers with the Augusta Department of Safety located Ethan Babcock, 18, inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 17-year-old Andover boy, had been able to exit the vehicle after it left the road and entered Four-Mile Creek.

The investigation is still ongoing.