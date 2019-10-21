Anesthesiologist Assistants are looking for more independence at work

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT) — Healthcare professionals from across the state gathered to discuss an ongoing issue from the last legislative session.

Anesthesiologist Assistants (AAs), must work under the direct supervision of an Anesthesiologist. They are unable to work independently. On the other side, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are qualified to work on their own.

AAs are wanting to introduce legislation that will allow them more freedom to work independently. However, some CRNAs worry that their jobs would be in jeopardy if the change is made.

A roundtable discussion allowed both sides on the issue to speak and present their concerns to the Special Committee on Health, as well as each other.

“They’re the experts. I mean, they live it every single day. They know what those patients are dealing with, they know what their practices are,” said Rep. Brenda Landwehr (R), Chair of the Special Committee on Health. “So, hopefully, they’ll sit down at the table and come back with a compromise.”

If the two groups are able to come to a compromise, new legislation on this issue could be introduced in the next legislative session.

