WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The gas prices in Wichita jumped overnight. Some stations are now at $3.19 a gallon.

It is up from last month when prices were $2.69 a gallon.

It’s about a 20-cent jump and higher than what AAA is reporting.

AAA says the average gas price in the Air Capital is $3.06, up seven cents from Monday. In Kansas, the average is $3.10. The average price across the rest of the U.S. is $3.44, up two centers in 24 hours.