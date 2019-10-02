WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Another shooting in the Pinecrest area this time on 21 N and Pinecrest Ave.

According to police scanners, a Family Dollar in the area was robbed and gunshots followed soon after.

WPD is unable to confirm whether those gunshots came from the inside of the store or from the outside of the store.

Police say that there are no reports of injuries and the incident is still under investigation.

