WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was treated for minor injuries after an apartment fire in Hutchinson Saturday.

A news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department says around 1:35 p.m. Saturday crews responded to the 3000 block of Sierra Parkway for an apartment fire.

Upon arrival, crews from heavy smoke pushing out of the eaves of a two-story apartment complex. Firefighters made an interior attack and found fire in the attic.

One individual was found during a search of four apartments. They were treated by EMS at the scene for a minor injury.

Moderate damage was sustained to one apartment, one apartment suffered water damage and the other two apartments had minor smoke damage. All four apartments are inhabitable. Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

Fire investigators are currently working to determine a cause.