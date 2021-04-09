Approval of Kansas bill on trans athletes isn’t veto-proof

Kansas state Sen. Renee Erickson, R-Wichita, talks to colleagues and Senate staffers following the Senate’s approval of a bill she pushed to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Erickson argues that the bill promotes fairness in competition. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas conservatives have pushed a proposed ban on transgender athletes in girl’s and women’s school sports through the Republican-controlled Legislature. But they don’t have enough support yet to overcome a possible veto by the Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The Senate approved the measure on a 26-11 vote Friday after the House passed it late Thursday on a 76-43 vote. Kelly typically doesn’t say what she’ll do with legislation before it reaches her desk, but she’s dropped strong hints that she plans to veto such a ban.

The bill’s supporters were eight votes short in the House and one short in the Senate of the two-thirds majorities for overriding a veto.