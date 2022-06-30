GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Firework prices are skyrocketing thanks to increased shipping costs. Is the sticker shock taking a toll on fundraising efforts?

All of the proceeds from one firework stand in Goddard will go to dozens of nonprofits, including the Lord’s Diner, the Kansas Honor Flight, and the Guadalupe Clinic. With higher prices, the organizers are worried that sales will take a hit, and they won’t be able to help as much.

“Across the board, we’ve seen the price increase on almost every one of our products,” said Brian Scharping, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Knights of Columbus Fireworks Chairman.

For 15 years, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Knights of Columbus has sold fireworks right off Kellogg in Goddard, donating all of their proceeds to a variety of organizations.

“We seem to do a little better every year. So we’re able to expand out to new organizations. This year we expect sales to be down,” Scharping said.

This is due to a rise in shipping costs trickling down to customers.

“I have seen a number of customers pick up an item, they like it, they watch the video, then they see the price they [go] ‘oh,’ and they kind of disappointedly put it down,” he said.

The annual firework tent is their biggest fundraiser.

“That means we got to figure out a way to either cut or find other ways for funding,” said Scharping.

A couple of towns over in Derby, another tent by the Derby Theater is raising money for local Boy Scouts Troup 557.

“This is our first year. We got the opportunity to do it. We’re wanting to buy a larger tent for trappers,” said Jeff Smith, Troop 557 Committee Chairman.

Any leftover funds will go toward the boy’s camping fund.

“They’re estimating, and hopefully, you know, $20,000, I’m hoping,” said Smith.

Despite the higher prices this year, both tents are hopeful that Kansans will support a good cause.

“It makes me feel wonderful when a dad says to their kids, ‘this is why we’re coming here. They donate,'” Scharping said.

The firework coordinator for the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Knights of Columbus tent in Goddard says they plan to add additional fundraisers to make up for any losses this year.