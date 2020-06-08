Are you registered to vote? Organizers encourage protesters to use their voice in the polls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Protests against police brutality and systematic racism have been going on across the nation. The NAACP says if protesters want to see action, there is another way to help get it done, “We are hearing it right now but it is going to be amplified so much more if people go out and vote,” said Larry Burks Sr. President of NAACP, Wichita branch.

In Wichita many event organizers are encouraging people to use the same energy seen while protesting in elections. “Their voice is in the ballot. Every issue whether it be health care, whether it be police violence, it could be voting rights, whether it be women’s rights, they all intersect at the ballot,” said Reuben Eckels, rally organizer.

The Wichita NAACP branch has been at multiple rallies to register voters. They are still working on a final count, but they say they can see the impact, “Probably since we started this there have been hundreds of people even in the city that have registered to vote before young and old and everyone in between,” said Burks.

On Saturday, June 7, Project Justice ICT says their booth registered more than 200 voters. electing officials that will listen to their demands.

If you are on the fence of registering, “There are several examples throughout the country you have seen people being elected into the office by a margin of one vote or a margin of five votes,” said Burks.

He wants you to know that every vote counts, “You can go into the community and you can talk to 10 of them and if 10 of them didn’t vote, they were the ones that could have turned the tide on that and make a difference,” said Burks.

If you want to register to vote, you can click here and get it done in a couple minutes.

LATEST STORIES: