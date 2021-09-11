Area organizations honor the lives lost in 9/11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In Wichita, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3115, held a ceremony today to honor those lives lost twenty years ago.

Representatives from law enforcement, fire departments, and VFW dignitaries were on hand for the somber event. They gathered to remember the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice twenty years ago. The post commander, Robert Goodale, says the attacks brought the country together.

“I was in the United States Army,” Goodale explained. “When I think back to that day, it was all over our TVs, the days that followed the news showed pictures of anybody and everybody holding hands, singing, grieving together, everybody felt the loss.”

The commander says that it was important for the heroes of that day to know they’re not forgotten.

In Sedgwick County Park, some Wichitans marked today’s 20th anniversary of 9/11 by carrying American flags.

Team Red, White, and Blue organized the moving tribute. The group was created to help connect veterans with their communities. The Old Glory relay featured participants carrying American flags around Sedgwick County Park.

They went from sun-up to sun-down. Some walked, some ran, and others rode bikes to honor those who died on 9/11.

Tom Kapla, a flag bearer at the event said, “You’ve got to remember, we can’t forget what happened 20 years ago today. It’s a whole generation of kids that are growing up that don’t know what the Twin Towers look like in the skyline. And we need to remember why it is that way.”

The flag relay took place in nine states.