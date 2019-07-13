Ark City police investigate 2 separate child sex crime cases

News

by: KSNW News

Posted: / Updated:

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ark City Police Department is investigating two separate cases of child sex crimes.

Aureliano Pablo-Matias was arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape and one count of identity theft.

Police say the victims are 10 and 12 years old.

Investigators believe Pablo-Matias was using someone else’s identity to hold a job. He is being held without bond.

And 19-year-old Dakota Gaskill is facing rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Police say the victim was 13-year-old.

Gaskill was arrested on June 24 after police say he and three others damaged the city pool.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather