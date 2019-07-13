Ark City police investigate 2 separate child sex crime cases

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ark City Police Department is investigating two separate cases of child sex crimes.

Aureliano Pablo-Matias was arrested on suspicion of two counts of rape and one count of identity theft.

Police say the victims are 10 and 12 years old.

Investigators believe Pablo-Matias was using someone else’s identity to hold a job. He is being held without bond.

And 19-year-old Dakota Gaskill is facing rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Police say the victim was 13-year-old.

Gaskill was arrested on June 24 after police say he and three others damaged the city pool.