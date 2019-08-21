Ark City police seek suspect vehicle in weekend hit-and-run accident

This photo shows a similar vehicle model and is for informational purposes only.

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department is seeking a suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run accident.

A dark blue 2000 to 2005 Toyota Celica passenger car was northbound on 11th Street around 8:25 p.m. August 17 in when it approached west Kansas avenue, it continued northbound across the street.

The vehicle was unable to stop in time, entering a private drive and striking a closed garage door. Neighbors who came outside witnessed the vehicle backing down the driveway and fleeing the scene.

A partial license plate was recorded and parts were left behind that helped to identify the vehicle model.

The vehicle in question will have damage to its front bumper and potentially its hood. Both inner fender liners and a front ground effect were left behind at the scene, and will be missing from the vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help police to locate this vehicle is asked to contact the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Cowley County Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Call (620) 442-7777 in Arkansas City or (620) 221-7777 in Winfield, or visit www.tipsubmit.com or accs.crimestoppersweb.com to make an anonymous report.