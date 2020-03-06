Closings and Delays
Arkansas City - USD 470

Arkansas City High School: No classes on Friday, March 6

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Arkansas City High School has canceled classes on Friday, March 6 due to a gas leak issue Thursday.

All other USD 470 attendance centers will be open as usual. This is information from the Superintendent’s office.

