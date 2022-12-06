CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two deputies seen using excessive force in a video out of Crawford County, Arkansas, that went viral have been fired.

A Crawford County Sheriff’s Office administrative assistant confirmed that Deputy Zack King and Deputy Levi White were terminated within the last two weeks but did not provide an exact date.

On Aug. 21, a video posted on Facebook showed the Crawford County deputies and Mulberry Police officer Thell Riddle beating a man that was restrained on the ground. The three men were suspended as an investigation into the incident was launched.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Randal Worcester, 27, was being questioned for threatening a clerk at a nearby convenience store and that he attacked one of the deputies, who suffered a concussion.

Worcester was treated at a hospital and then jailed on charges including second-degree battery and resisting arrest. He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond.

Special prosecutor Emily White is leading the investigation, and she was provided an investigative file by the ASP on Aug. 21. Worcester filed a civil suit on Aug. 29, naming the three men as well as the county, the sheriff’s department, the City of Mulberry, the Mulberry Police Department, and others.

“It’s great that Crawford County has decided to do the right thing and fire these officers. This is a step in the right direction but nowhere near the end of the journey for justice,” said Adam Rose, one of Worcester’s attorneys. “Their abuse of power and continual belittling of the community has finally come to an end. It is interesting that the Crawford County Sheriff’s office has changed their tune from their initial defense and video statements, but I’m glad they have finally decided to do the right thing. Now, these former officers will have to take responsibility for their actions in our lawsuit.”