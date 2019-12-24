Live Now
Where is Santa Claus? Track his route live with Norad

Arkansas firefighter saving life in a different way

News

by: Michael Esparza

Posted: / Updated:

MAUMELLE, Ark. — A local fire chief is being called a hero after giving away one of his kidneys to help save a teenage girl’s life.

A girl he had never met before.

Fire Chief Gerald Ezell of the Maumelle Fire Department just returned from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota where he underwent a kidney donor surgery.

18-year-old Sydney is still recovering at the Mayo Clinic tonight, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

As for Chief Ezell, he is already back at work.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.