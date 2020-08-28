Arkansas governor comments on AG seen at RNC without mask, social distancing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson commented on Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge being seen at the Republican National Convention without a mask or practicing social distancing.
Patriotism overflowing at the @WhiteHouse tonight! Honored to be here w/ so many great friends & we are ready to re-elect @realdonaldtrump #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/nAstjKPTUC— Leslie Rutledge (@LeslieRutledge) August 28, 2020
KNWA & FOX24’s Chelsea Helms asked the governor what type of example it sets when state leaders don’t follow the state directives.
“I don’t know all the circumstances of that event I know when I went to the White House I had to get a test done so hopefully those type of precautions were taken,” Governor Hutchinson continued, “it is important to set the right example, it’s important to wear a mask, that’s’ what Dr. Romero is certainly advocating we need to continue to do that and continue to lead in that.”
Attorney General Rutledge released the following statement to KNWA & FOX24.
“I was honored to be invited to the White House by President Trump for his acceptance speech and enjoyed visiting with numerous friends and colleagues including Cabinet members, U.S. Senators and Representatives, governors and civic leaders. I followed the guidelines regarding masks for each venue.”Attorney General Leslie Rutledge