Armed former Cy-Fair ISD student arrested after fleeing campus, police say

HOUSTON, TX (KPRC)- A former Cy-Fair Independent School District student armed with a gun was arrested Friday after running from officers who confronted him on campus, police said.

Cy-Fair ISD police Chief Eric Mendez said, officers were alerted to an armed person that was headed to Langham Creek High School. Officers located the person, but that person fled the campus when confronted by officers, Mendez said.

Mendez said that person, who was identified only as a 17-year-old former student, was arrested in a neighborhood near the school and was found to be in possession of a handgun.

As officers were chasing the former student, authorities received reports of a second person who was armed at the school, Mendez said. That report prompted authorities to lock down the school, but the lockdown was lifted after authorities determined the report was unfounded, Mendez said.

Mendez said no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

“At no time were any students in danger,” Mendez said.

Mendez said he is not sure when the former student became unenrolled.

Students are being released from school at 12:45 p.m., Mendez said.

