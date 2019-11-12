Army veterans share details about their battles with PTSD

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- On this Veterans Day, two Army veterans are sharing their battles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in hopes of helping others.

Robert Smith is an Army veteran and said his service dog, Nala, is his saving grace.

“Before, I was not able to go do the things that I’m able to do now,” said Smith. “It’s very hard to get out of the house and crowds are kind of difficult to deal with and unexpected loud noises.”

After serving more than 10 years in the Army and being deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, Smith was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and a traumatic brain injury.

“I understand there’s a stigma,” said Smith. “I dealt with the stigma for years and didn’t go get the help that I needed. But, in the past few years, I was able to get that help I needed and now, I’m trying to help others.”

Many other veterans are experiencing the same thing and trying to find ways to deal with PTSD.

Daniel Benally was an Army Ranger and deployed to Iraq.

Because of his service dog and other treatment, Benally said he is doing some things for the first time again.

“I was able to go to a Halloween party with my kids at their school,” said Benally. “That’s something I haven’t been able to do before.”

Another big milestone for Benally was attending the Veterans Day Parade. Benally said he is usually uncomfortable in big crowds and with loud noises, but he and his service dog, Sophie braved the parade.

“It feels more like I’m alive,” said Benally.” I can do more than I was able to before. I always had to miss most of the stuff.”

Both men said with the help of their wives, kids, and service dogs, they’re hoping to continue making strides to inspire other people with PTSD.

Smith said he wants to help not only veterans, but law enforcement officers and firefighters who have PTSD, as well. He said he understands that it’s not only combat veterans who experience PTSD.

“While I was deployed, that was some of the best times in the work and some of the worst times in the world,” said Smith. “But, I would never think twice about doing it again.”

If you or someone you know needs help, the Veterans Crisis Line is open 24 hours a day and seven days a week at (800) 273-TALK.