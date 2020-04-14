Arrest made in Wichita bike shop burglary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested 20-year-old Christopher Brody Edward Steele, Jr. Tuesday on charges of burglary, theft, and obstruct.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary report at Tom Sawyer Bicycle Shop located in the 1900 block of South Broadway. Surveillance video showed the suspect breaking into the business with a pipe wrench and stealing a BMX bike.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., an officer spotted Steele on a bicycle in the 800 block of South Broadway. Steele matched the suspect seen in the surveillance video, and the bicycle was the same as well. When the officer attempted to contact Steele, he fled on the bike and ran into a house in the 1000 block of South Main. Steele attempted to run out the back door of the house but was arrested.

The bicycle was recovered inside of the residence.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.