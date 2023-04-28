WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Johnson City, Kansas, man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in south Wichita Monday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department, at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Edwards for an unknown call.

When they arrived, they located 44-year-old Shawn Lahman of Wichita in the front seat of a passenger van with a gunshot in the upper torso. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police were able to quickly identify a 34-year-old man from Johnson City as the suspect and learned he had fled to Stanton County. They coordinated with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol to be on the lookout for him.

The sheriff’s office located him in Johnson City and took him into custody on an unrelated Sedgwick County warrant. The man has since been transported back to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Adult Detention Facility.

He’s currently being held on a charge of first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, multiple drug-related charges, and a parole violation for a previous offense.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the suspect and Lahman knew each other and were in an ongoing dispute.

KSN News is not identifying the suspect until formal charges have been filed.