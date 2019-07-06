Art exhibit showcases veteran’s creativity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Works of art by the Kansas Military Service Artists are on display at 2nd Street Gallery near Old Town.

Army veteran Dennis McKay, Kechi, says he started doing art when he was 12 and left the hobby when he entered the military. Once he came home, he picked it back up.

“To a veteran it’s helpful to relax and helps to get a voice out there. It was something that we really needed to do and it helps us out,” McKay said.

From now through the end of July, dozens of pieces of veteran artwork is on display in the gallery and available for purchase.

“As a veteran, I’m proud to have served but we’ve moved on and I’ve taught school and now I feel I’m doing something I enjoy. And I’m actually passing that joy on to my grandchildren,” Marine veteran Skip Kreibach, Derby, said.