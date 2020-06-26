“Art is a wonderful medium to help spread awareness”: Six local artist collaborate to create BLM mural

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A Wichita barbershop is getting a new look. it’s not a fresh cut, but rather a fresh coat of paint.

“This is such a wonderful color it’s one of my favorite colors, ” said artist, Baxter Suber.

With no sketch in mind, just painting what comes from the heart. Six Wichita artists are creating a Black Lives Matter mural on a business near 13th street and Hillside.

“People of color in the united states we go through a lot of problems in many different ways shapes and forms”, said artist, Baxter Suber.

The artists have many works to their names, but this will be their first collaboration.

It has extra meaning.

“Art is a wonderful medium to help spread awareness throughout the community because not everybody knows somebody that may have went through something like this so art is a great way for somebody to relate. Because there is no guidelines or limitations you know, it’s just pouring emotions,” added Suber.

The owner of the building says he hopes the mural helps bring the community together.

“To me black economics matters without black economics black lives won’t matter so hopefully the passersby it will stimulate some type of interest into our culture,” said owner of OG’s international barber shop, Timothy Cook.

Each letter of the black lives matter mural will have a different theme. The mural is set to be done by Monday. It’s located on 13th street and hillside if people wish to see it.

