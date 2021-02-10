Artists age 65+ wanted for Art is Ageless competition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Whether you’re a lifelong artist or have picked it up as a pandemic hobby, you are wanted for the Art is Ageless art competition put on by Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America.

Residents may enter the contest if they live in a county where a Presbyterian Manor is located, which includes Sedgwick, Harvey, Saline, and Cowley counties among others. You do not have to live at a Presbyterian Manor location, but residents are also encouraged to apply.

Multiple mediums are welcome, but the art must have been completed in the past five years. The artist must have been age 65 or older at the time when the piece was completed.

The contest is in its 40th year and welcomes both amateur and professional artists.

Entries are due March 11. Winners of each location will be entered into the 2022 calendar.

Click here to enter.

If you cannot apply online, contact Amy Watson, Life Enrichment Director at Wichita Presbyterian Manor, at 316-942-7456.