‘As long as you are together with people’: How do you plan on enjoying the big game?

The price of tickets to the big game has many staying home.

But who says you have to be in Miami to enjoy the biggest game of the season

“I am pretty sure I am going to my friend’s mansion,” says Wichitan, Kylee Boyd. “I do not know.”

“I will be probably be watching the game at Chicken N Pickle,” says Lawrence Tucker.

In Wichita, you won’t find a shortage of ways to watch Mahomes and the Chiefs in the big game.

“We are going to have music, and T.V.’s and about a big screen T.V. in about four different rooms,” says one Wichitan.

People living in the biggest city in Kansas are looking for the biggest ways to watch the Chiefs. While most can’t afford the opportunity to see the boys in person it doesn’t mean they aren’t getting as close as they can get. Just ask the associates at Hephner T.V. who say the big game is a big chance for sales.

“The 86 inch TV, we have sold five or seven of them in the last week and that is since they have been in the Super Bowl and leading up into it while they are making their run,” says Michael Hephner.

Some won’t be buying T.V.’s, rather a beer at a bar to enjoy the chance to see the Chiefs for a good deal.

“As long as you are together with people it does not matter what you are doing,” says Tucker. “Just do not be by yourself.”