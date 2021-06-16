As the temperature rises, so does crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says people are simply out of their homes more often during the summer months, meaning crime rates generally tend to be higher than during the middle of winter.

“We do see an increase in calls for service during warm days. More into the night, we know that people are a little more irritable,” said Chief Ramsay.

In 2019 and 2020, Wichita PD made nearly 1,400 arrests for Part One crimes just between May and August. Part One crimes consist of several offenses including homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. As well as property crimes like burglary, larceny, and auto theft.

Chief Ramsay explained, “I think if you talked to police officers from 50-60 years ago, they would say the same thing. The warmer weather can bring out the worst in people and especially in violent crimes.”

Ramsay says when the country was shut down during this time last year, youth crime skyrocketed due to the limited activities and jobs available.

“My hope now is that things are getting back to normal, and the economy is humming along and really there are more jobs than people,” added Ramsey. “That our young people will get jobs and that will help avert some of the boredom and crime associated with that.”