As they struggle to hire employees, some local restaurants are urging patrons to be kind

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – COVID-19 has been hard on businesses, especially for those serving food to patrons. Restaurants have been struggling, and now one local business is saying to the public — it’s time for understanding.

B&C Barbeque posted online to say, “Hey general public. Every single restaurant in America is short staffed.” It goes on to say, “We are all hiring. The sooner you understand that, the easier it will be on the staff that is working. Quit taking it out on them.”

Managers say COVID-19 has been a challenge. Now the new challenge is finding workers.

“It’s been kind of hard to staff people, and it’s been kind of hard to get people to come in here and work,” said Taylor Toews, B&C Barbeque assistant manager. “You post ads online, you ask friends and family if they would like to come in.”

Toews says the staff they have is really talented. And there are a lot of long-term employees that love B&C Barbeque. “Hardest part is just sometimes customer being understanding that we are busy,” said Toews.

Some customers say they understand. “And so usually we do about 20-percent,” said Customer Jorge Reyes about what they tip. “We try to really help out as much as we can,” said Reyes, who has his own business. “We encourage people to be able to give good service.”

B&C managers say they continue to find more talented people. But please be patient as well as enjoying the food. “We’ve got spectacular food, and we love customers coming back,” said Toews. “And we do have really good staff. Just be patient.”