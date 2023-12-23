WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hospitalizations for flu and COVID are rising in Wichita. At Ascension Via Christi hospitals, the number of flu patients more than doubled since last month, going from 27 to 61.

RSV also saw a jump in hospitalizations, from six in November to 33 so far in December. Right now, Via Christi has 25 patients with COVID.

“Those who are more medically vulnerable, COVID has — as predicted — has mutated into a less deadly virus,” Greg Zandrow with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis said. “But that doesn’t mean it’s more comfortable to get it. It still makes you sick, it can still make people very sick if they’re in a vulnerable population.”

Zandrow’s recommendations on preventing sickness are washing hands, social distancing, eating right and make sure to hydrate and get enough sleep.