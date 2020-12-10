Ascension Via Christi to start using COVID-19 testing technology that gives results in minutes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- One of Wichita’s hospitals has a new tool to fight COVID-19 and it will help get patients out of the emergency room faster and free up some supplies for clinics around the area.

The lab and emergency department at Ascension Via Christi has been boggled with patients for months.

“There’s some good days and some bad days,” said Dr. Howard Chang, medical director of the emergency department at Ascension Via Christi. “I think overall though, the volume in the emergency department is down.”

In just days, multi-platform molecular testing will be used to process COVID-19 tests in 30 minutes or less.

“I’ll know which direction to go if I need to admit them to the non-COVID ICU bed or the COVID ICU bed,” said Dr. Chang. “It will give me some direction, quickly.”

Chang said although he has seen a 50 percent decrease in the volume of patients coming in the ER, those who are coming in are the sickest he’s seen during the pandemic.

The new technology only requires one swab and will simultaneously test for COVID-19 and Influenza A and B.

“This will give us the ability for the ED physicians to find out what they’re dealing with and how to best treat it,” said Julie Simon, system laboratory director at Ascension Via Christi. “This is one more tool to help ensure rapid testing turnaround.”

Not only will this new type of testing save patients time in the emergency room, it will also open up space for people with severe symptoms.

“Whenever you save that time on the back end, it allows another patient to come into that room and bed and we can start immediate treatment on a new patient,” said Dr. Chang.

The hospital labs and emergency department will feel the benefits of this new testing, but it will also help clinics in other areas of the city.

“We can then on the back end, shift other supplies around into our clinic world,” said Simon. “Those outpatients that aren’t sick enough to make it to the hospital but still need to have the best possible care.”

Simon said the hospital is keeping up with the demand for testing supplies by using several different vendors.

The rapid testing equipment is being calibrated and will be used by nurses and doctors starting Monday (Dec. 14).

Ascension Via Christi’s three full-service hospitals ran nearly 2,200 COVID-19 tests on patients in November and nearly 30 percent of those were positive.

Hospital officials said to ensure that patients are not admitted to the hospital when they could be safely cared for at home, physicians and nurses are able to provide pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators and portable tanks to patients.