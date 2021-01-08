Ascension Via Christi welcomes 50 new hires

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –As hospitals continue to take in COVID-19 patients, more staff is being brought in.

“I still don’t feel like a real nurse like it is still kinda weird to me like a hazy dream that somebody is going to pinch me out of it anytime,” said Annalee Mccloud Hamm, a new burn unit nurse.

Annalee Hamm completed school last May she said there were times she didn’t think it was possible.

“I remember showing up to a classroom here in St. Francis and it was right in the middle of when the Coronavirus was beginning and I looked at my professor and said are we going to be able to graduate?” said Hamm.

From changes to her clinical rotations to fewer group study options, it was challenging. Hamm is one of 50 new hires at Ascension Via Christi this week. Next week 30 more will join the team.

“They have embraces and honored are humbled to be a part of caring for patients and all patients in general,” said Anita Mills the director of clinical professional development for Ascension Via Christi.

They will be assigned across all Ascension Via Christi Hospitals and Units.

“The good news is that we have these large numbers especially right now when we are able to hire these new staff to continue to take care of our patients,” said Mills.

Hamm will join the burn unit. She was drawn to that unit because of her Grandfather had to be treated for burns during his military service.

“I’m very grateful that I get to work on the floor I think I’m at the right place at the right time,” said Hamm.