HAVEN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has been on the scene of the explosion at the Haven gas plant that took place on Thursday afternoon.

According to officers with ATF, they are assisting the Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office to help determine the cause of the explosion.

“Our Certified Explosives Specialist have advanced, very specialized training in investigating and determining causes of explosions,” Public Information Officer John Ham said in an email. “These Agents and the expertise they bring to this type of investigation, are routinely requested by our state and local law enforcement and fire services partners.”

Ham said that their involvement is not considered an indication of criminal activity as it is too early in the investigation to reach any conclusions.

The Kansas Fire Marshals Office requested ATF’s assistance earlier this afternoon.

The explosion occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and injured two people, but they are in fair condition.