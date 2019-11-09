Attempted u-turn cause of fatal crash in Reno County

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is dead after crash in Reno County.

The crash occurred 2 a.m. Friday morning on U.S. 50 westbound and the west junction of K-61 south.

Jose Cota-Espinoza, 46, was traveling northeast on K-61 in his truck when he missed his exit. He attempted to make a u-turn and became stuck, blocking both lanes of K-61.

Melvin Uphoff, 72, of Hutchinson was traveling southwest on K-61 when he struck the semi.

Uphoff died of injuries related to the crash. The driver of the semi had no apparent injuries.

