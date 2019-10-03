Attorney General stops in Kansas to meet with law enforcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump heats up on Capitol Hill, the U.S. Attorney General stepped away from D.C.

William Barr made two stops in Kansas Wednesday, Topeka and Wichita, meeting with law enforcement agencies.

Barr did not take questions from the media.

He was invited to Kansas by Senator Jerry Moran.

Barr met with the Wichita Police Chief and Sedgwick County Sheriff, among others to talk about ways to curb crime.

But not everyone was ready to welcome the AG, whose visit comes just days after impeachment talk on Capitol Hill.

“We’re thinking of strategies and approaches to ratchet up the pressure to try and bring more resources to table expand our joint task forces,” said Barr during a briefing with media before a private roundtable with law enforcement.

Barr, Moran and the group spent about 45 minutes discussing a variety of topics, including the issue of mental health and how to help.

“Mental health and the need for more mental health resources in our community,” said Gordon Ramsay, Wichita’s police chief. “So that it’s not all falling on police.”

“A need for a greater focus on prevention, on treatment particularly as it relates to drugs,” said Moran.

During Barr’s visit, protestors gathered outside the Wichita Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Training Center. One of their focuses was President Trump and the impeachment inquiry.

“The fact that he during the impeachment process he would show up here, it’s an opportunity for us to speak out,” said Jerusha Lofland, a protestor. “We don’t get a lot of Washington, D.C. people here.”

Moran did address the media about the impeachment inquiry.

“We need a country in which we’re working together not pulled apart,” he said. “This latest conversation about impeachment is pulling us apart further.”

KSN was not able to speak with Barr regarding the impeachment inquiry, as media was escorted out before the start of the private roundtable.