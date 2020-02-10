Augusta citizens raise money to support local restaurant owner after stroke

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – World Famous Sugar Shane’s Cafe in Augusta is known for more than just their food. It’s the owner, Shane Scott, people learn to love.

“He’s a great guy. He loves being here. He loves talking to all the customers. One of the things that he does every time he’s here is he walks around to make sure he talks to every table,” said his stepson, Brandon Denoncourt.

January 28 while working Shane suffered from a stroke with no medical insurance. It didn’t take long for people like Ryan Mitchell to act. “She said, ‘We have to do something.’ So, we together built the fundraiser on Facebook and began sharing it,” he said. In just days they have raised more than $6,000.

Others are showing their love in different ways, “I have a bunch of customers come in and they ask me how he is doing even if they don’t really know him,” said Nicole Wright, Sugar Shane Cafe’s waitress. While kids show their appreciation in the form of art with handmade cards and colored pictures.

Mitchell says this is the community’s way of giving back to the man who always helped them. “He’s given them money. He’s set up fundraisers for them when they’ve had situations and emergencies. Shane, just does it. He doesn’t think about it. He doesn’t have to be asked to do it. He just does it that’s just how big Shane’s heart is,” said Mitchell.

HOW TO HELP:

You can donate online to help Shane’s family cover medical bills by clicking here.

OR

There will be a Cornhole Fundraiser Tournament on March 14 at 5 PM at Sugar Shane’s in Augusta. It’s $20.00 per person.

