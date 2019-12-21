Augusta resident injured in stabbing dies

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Augusta resident injured in a stabbing on Saturday, December 14, has died from her injuries, according to Wesley Medical Center.

Dana Haynes,59, passed away Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Haynes was one of two Augusta residents who was injured in the stabbing that happened Saturday around 12:20 p.m. in the southern part of the city.

Haynes sustained critical injuries while Jeffrey Carley, 58, sustained serious injuries. Police say Haynes was found with multiple stab wounds.

Both were taken to Wesley Medical Center by Butler County EMS.

Officers booked 28-year-old Wayne Riggins, into the Butler County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Wayne Riggins was previously charged with one count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder – Intentional and two counts of Aggravated Battery. The Augusta Department of Public Safety will be working with the Butler County Attorney’s Office to revise the charges against Riggins.

