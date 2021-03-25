Authorities investigating shooting involving officer in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Nexstar Media Wire) — A shooting investigation is underway Wednesday involving a Kansas City Police officer and one other person.

KCPD said the shooting incident happened at 63rd and Prospect. Preliminary information is the incident involved one person and one officer who were both struck by gunfire.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and KCPD is investigating the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update as details become available.