Auto Crime Enforcement Team: KSN rides with WPD for stolen vehicle arrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In September, Wichita Police Department implemented a new Auto Crime Enforcement (ACE) Team. In the first 97 days, the unit has made more than 30 arrests, recovered over 140 vehicles, and more than $1.3 Million in stolen property.

“I will say that I didn’t think it was going to be quite this successful. This is way beyond what I would’ve thought or expected this team to do,” Lt. Casey Slaughter, supervisor of The Ace Team, said. “If you’re out there to do harm to the public, this community is fed up with it, we’re fed up with it, and we’re coming after you very seriously, in a very serious way.”

KSN had the chance to ride along with WPD while they made an arrest of a stolen vehicle Tuesday afternoon, you can watch that video below.

The team, which is made up of WPD and officers from other departments, is using license plate technology and other methods to crack down on the crime.

WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said, “The more we can work together and share information on who’s doing what, pool our resources, share our resources, to go after the worst offenders, the better off we’re all going to be.”

The victim of Tuesday’s stolen vehicle was John Germann of Wichita. He says he’s grateful for WPD’s help.

“It feels great. I appreciate all of the work of the police department. That was awesome to hear they got it and caught the people. It’s great! My wife will be happy.”