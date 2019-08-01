Auto theft crimes are down in Wichita

Gone without a trace.

A Wichita man says a pair of thieves rode off with his motorcycle but police say crimes, like these, are dropping.

After initially getting spooked three suspected thieves can be seen stealing Jeremy Davis’s Harley Davidson in the parking lot where he works.

“I mean that is my only mode of transportation besides my semi-truck,” he says.

Davis drives trucks for a living and is often on the road. He is hoping it catches someone’s eye while he is away.

“I am sure somebody out there does recognize it,” he says.

Auto theft cases, like Davis’s, land on the desk of Lieutenant Scott Brunow.

“The 12 cases that I looked at today, seven of the 12 cases, were where people come out and their car is gone,” Brunow says.

Despite what happened to Davis’s Harley the department says there are actually less of these crimes happening.

“Year to date, compared to last year, we are down 16% and we are down a little bit from the year before,” Brunow explains.

So far in 2019, 1,310 cars have been stolen. That is 255 less than last year. Brunow says there could be several reasons for the dip.

“Cars made in the last 10-15 years are getting harder and harder to steal,” Brunow says.

Those statistics don’t really help Davis but the more people who see what happened gives him hope that he may ride is Harley again.

There been almost 26,500 views on Facebook and not one person has recognized the guy,” Davis says.

The department says one of the leading reasons for auto thefts are people simply leaving the car unlocked and the keys inside.