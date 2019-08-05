Autopsy: Zaiden Javonovich died as a result of dehydration and malnutrition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Center has released the autopsy of 2-year-old Zaiden Javonovich.

Zaiden was found dead inside a crib in a south Wichita mobile home April 12.

According to the report, the 2-year-old boy died as a result of dehydration and malnutrition. The report also indicates that significant conditions include possible asphyxia. He also had methamphetamine in his brain. The report concluded that manner of death is homicide.

Zaiden’s weight at autopsy was approximately 14.9 pounds and his length was 31 inches, far below the CDC clinical growth charts for a boy his age.

The boy’s parents, Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant, are charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in the case.

When police responded back in April to the domestic disturbance, they found Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant walking outside their home. Officers went inside, they found Zaiden “inside a tightly wrapped and tan in color blanket in the form of a swaddle and was face down” and his arms were confined inside a set of zip-up pajamas. The arms of the pajamas were tied together. An officer noted that Zaiden was “not moving and cold to the touch.” The officer said Zaiden was “black, blue, and purple and green in color.”

At the time, a 4-month-old boy was found in an infant bed “extremely malnourished and had a temperature of 94.9 degrees.”