Back on her feet: Local shop owner starts to see customers come back into her shop after several rough weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– It’s been a week since the protests at 21st and Arkansas. While the damage has been repaired, one shop owner says it has taken a toll on her business. For one store owner, the last few months have been tough. First the pandemic, then the protests last week have taken its toll on her business. Claudia Avila has owned temptation flower shop for seven years.

Her business suffered with the pandemic and she says she looked forward to opening back up.

“I was really excited to come into the shop and help people with whatever they needed,” said Claudia Avila, Temptation Flower Shop Owner.

However, Avila was only able to open back up for a couple of days before the protests started. She says the area around 21 and Arkansas has lots of family shops that were impacted.

“The people here really care, they’re nice and friendly. So, it’s sad to see what happened last week.” said Avila.

Avila says she hopes in the next few weeks that more and more customers will come back to the 21st and Arkansas area.

