Back on the field: Little League makes a comeback

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — The sports world was turned upside down last year due to the pandemic and Little League baseball was among the many programs that took a hard hit.

In 2020, baseball and softball fields were left with untouched bases and empty dugouts. The pandemic put a quick stop to the Little League season this past year, but now, these fields are starting to fill back up.

The teams are now able to hit the diamonds and compete with other teams – in both local and traveling leagues. The players and their parents all say this is a “good sign.”

I’m happy to have baseball back because I’ve been bored in the house. Nick Romine, Mid-Ohio Valley Premier player

#Littleleague baseball took a hard hit (and not the good kind!) this past year.

So, what's changed this year?

⚾️🧢👦👧

Find out the answer tonight on @WOWK13News!#Baseball #MLB pic.twitter.com/G1xnA5aUi9 — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) April 25, 2021

Many of these young athletes have been training on their own at places like the Alpha Sports Academy in Hurricane, West Virginia.

Sunday afternoon, former New York Mets, Tampa Bay Rays, and Miami Marlins Coach Steve Crosier worked with several local athletes during a 90-minute group training session. He says giving these young athletes the chance to play is fantastic!

This is really great for the parents to be able to bring their kids and to have opportunities like this and for the kids too. Steve Crosier, former MLB coach

Other parents say the sport not only keeps their kids active but also brings back face-to-face interaction lost this past year.

Let that balls fly and the bats swing, Little League is back! For more information on future training dates with Coach Crosier, click here.