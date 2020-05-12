Back to business, back to helping: one-stop shop shows where PPE is in Wichita

BROOKHAVEN, GA – APRIL 27: Barry Lennon, Operating Partner of J. Christopher, hangs up signs to to promote dine in service now available in the J. Christopher restaurant on April 27, 2020 in Brookhaven, Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp has allowed some non-essential businesses to start re-opening in Georgia amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. As of Monday, restaurants around Georgia are allowed to offer dine-in service. Non-essential businesses allowed to start reopening are restaurants, movie theaters, tattoo shops, salons, gyms and nail salons. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a step toward getting businesses and nonprofits back up and running, a host of local agencies are pooling information on where to find personal protective equipment.

This page details where to find disinfectants, cloth masks hand sanitizer and more, while this page details resources for employers about the reopening process and grants.

“As the state began reopening businesses, we knew that some businesses were able to procure the type of equipment they wanted while others were asking for guidance and ideas,” Gary Plummer, President and CEO of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce said in a press release.

In the nonprofit sector, adequate PPE can be key to starting operations back up.

“We talk about how some organizations need to be able to find that equipment in order to re-open their organizations and serve their clients effectively and in a safe way,” Cindy Miles, executive director of the Nonprofit Chamber of Service said.

Miles said many local non-profits missed out on a surge of funding that comes from spring fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic and its shutdown. Also, grants that would regularly be available to nonprofits may be getting redirected to issues dealing with COVID-19.

“They are, because of the high unemployment rate, expecting to take on more and more clients in some areas and do that with less funding,” Miles said.

Some ways to help local nonprofits include making a donation, handing over any PPE you do not plan to use, or volunteer your time.

