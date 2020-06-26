Backlog in COVID-19 testing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-The fears have been pouring into the Sedgwick County Health Department’s phone lines for two and a half weeks, which is creating a backlog to get tested and an even longer wait to get the results.

After receiving hundreds of calls each day, the department couldn’t catch up. Officials said it was taking a week to set up appointments.

For now, if you call to set up an appointment because you’re having symptoms, it will take about 25 hours for you to get a call back… just to set the appointment.

As for the test results, Sedgwick County Health Department director Adrienne Byrne said it takes anywhere from two to three days to get your test back if you’re positive and potentially longer if it’s negative.

She also doesn’t expect the number of calls to let up any time soon.

“I’m concerned where our numbers are going, we expected when it opened for numbers to increase a little bit, but they are continuing,” said Byrne.

Sedgwick County is testing 245 people a day, they’ve already hit the cap for June 29th and are scheduling into the 30th.

Sedgwick county officials say they need more people to help with testing.

“I did not anticipate the outpouring of calls,” said Byrne.

She also fears that the relaxed restrictions will create a second wave in the fall, where flu season arrives and the need for testing will become even greater.

“Positions are posted and now we just need to get people that are applying for them,” she said.

Byrne asked those who are calling in to be patient and to keep taking the proper precautions to help slow down the spread.