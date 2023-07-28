ELKHART, Kan. (KSNW) — Heartland Tri-State Bank in Elkhart has been seized by the Kansas Bank Commissioner.

In a news release from the Commissioner’s office, an ongoing investigation of the bank determined that it was insolvent. The release says what happened to Heartland was an isolated event and will have no effect on other banks in Kansas.

The bank was seized Friday and the Commissioner appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to act as the receiver. It has been acquired by Dream First Bank in Syracuse and will reopen on July 31 as Dream First Bank.

In the meantime, Heartland customers can still use their ATM and debit cards, and use checks for their accounts, which will transition to Dream First Bank accounts on the 31st. Checks drawn on Heartland accounts will still process and loan customers will still need to make payments.

Heartland Tr-State Bank was located at 601 Morton Street, Elkhart, Kansas, with branch locations in Attica, Arlington, and Rolla. The Bank Commissioner’s office did not provide exact details as to why the bank became insolvent.