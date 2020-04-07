Breaking News
Spirit to extend suspension of work on Boeing commercial programs at their Wichita, Tulsa, McAlester, and San Antonio sites
Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10

‘Shout-out’ to nurses and staff working at Wichita senior living campus

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Mike Janzen of Signs & Design

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Presbyterian Manor brought cheer and encouragement with a huge shout-out to their nurses and staff members Monday.

They posted a large “Heroes work here” banner on the fence of their campus to publicly acknowledge and bring cheer to their team members.

“We don’t have any COVID cases at WPM, but employees are still on the front lines of possible exposure,” stated Stephanie Bergmann, Director of Sales and Marketing with Wichita Presbyterian Manor.

Image courtesy of Mike Janzen of Signs & Design 

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories