Bar owners say it’s a hard loss for business to close early on New Year’s Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Bars and nightclubs in Sedgwick County had to shut down an hour before the clock hit midnight for New Year’s Eve, but what did it mean for celebrations?

There was a steady flow of people coming through the doors on New Year’s Eve, but closing early because of the current health order is a hard loss for some owners when it comes to making money.

Adam Alkasasy, the owner of 6 degrees bar and Heroes bar, said new years is when his two businesses max out their capacity.

“It should be one of the busiest nights out of the year,” said Alkasasy.

In years past, Alkasasy said he doubles his staff and his liquor order, but this year he is treating it like any other weekday night.

“Nobody is ready for anything because you know, it’s not going to be busy because everybody knows bars close at 11 o’clock so why would we go out, most of the people are doing home parties,” said Alkasasy.

Sedgwick County said it has handed out four citations in December for businesses not obeying the mask mandate or staying open past 11 pm. Health Director Adrienne Byrne said it’s not the time to relax those restrictions.

“I hear that five hundred (dollars) is a drop in the bucket for some when they’re thinking about staying open beyond that. It’s just such a risk it is a very big risk,” said Byrne.

Alkasasy said he will obey the order, but it’s not easy knowing he lost 65% of sales in 2020. “I mean I’ll be here celebrating my new year close at 11 o’clock but it is what it is, we understand,” said Alkasasy.

Wichita Police said it increased DUI patrol and monitored oldtown like a normal weekend. They said they do not plan on shutting down businesses if they are open past eleven o’clock, but citations up to $500 could be given out at a later date.

