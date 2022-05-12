WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Medicine Lodge man has died from a single-car rollover crash in Barber County on Thursday morning.

Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs say 58-year-old Anthony Peek was driving a 2013 Kenworth cement truck south on McAdoo Rd. when the front tire caught loose sand and the vehicle was pulled closer to the ditch.

The vehicle overcorrected, entering the ditch on the east side of the road, where the vehicle overturned. The cement truck rolled numerous times.

Peek was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.