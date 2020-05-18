Barbers and salons see rush of appointments as they prepare to reopen this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks of having their doors shut, Classy Nails and Spa is getting ready to get back to work, Monday morning. “We’ve been out here pretty much this whole week trying to get the spot clean, spotless, and sanitized,” said Dat Lee, Owner of Classy Nails and Spa.

Ever since Governor Laura Kelly announced the reopening of barbershops, hair and nail salons in phase 1.5, those businesses have been flooded with calls. “It was definitely maximum capacity. I think I have 27 messages on my phone right now that I haven’t got to open yet,” said Amber Unruh, Owner and Operator of Headcase Salon in Delano.

“Our phone’s been ringing off the hook,” said Lee. Adding that the restrictions of Phase 1.5 making their books fill quicker, “We can only have 10 or less. We have to improvise, that’s why we extended our hours.”

Salons are stepping up safety protocols to keep you safe, “We’ve gone in and completely re-sanitized everything. We upped our towel supply. Everyone is now required to wear mask, stylists and clients alike,” said Unruh.

They are hoping you will work to keep them healthy as well, “When they walk in the door make sure they have their facial covering. Make sure they was their hand for 20 seconds with soap before any services,” said Lee.

The masks are causing some services to be on hold a bit longer, “Unfortunately, for our men, we are not offering beard services until masks are not such a needed requirement and we are not going to be offering lip or nose waxing,” said Unruh.

While the shops are very eager to serve you again, the owners are asking if you are feeling sick to stay home and re-schedule your appointment.

LATEST STORIES: